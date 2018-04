Turkmenistan implementing national forest program

2018-04-11 18:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 11

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Aspects of implementation of the National Forest Program, including creation of a state forest cadastre were discussed at a workshop in Turkmenistan with participation of international experts, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.