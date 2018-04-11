Prospect of U.S. attacks in Syria raises security concerns in Israel

Israel held top-level security consultations on Wednesday amid concern it could be targeted by Syria if the United States strikes Syrian government forces over an alleged poison gas assault, Reuters reports.

A member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet and Israeli strategic affairs experts voiced doubt that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, embroiled in a protracted civil war, would risk direct conflict with Israel.

But they said Israel - which has the region’s most powerful military - was taking seriously an Iranian threat to respond to a strike on Monday on an airbase on Syria which Damascus, Tehran and Moscow have blamed on Israel.