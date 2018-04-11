Presidential election in Azerbaijan organized in line with int’l norms - French MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Presidential election in Azerbaijan is organized in line with international norms, Michel Laflandre, a member of the observation mission of the French Parliament, told Trend April 11.

He said that the observation mission visited up to nine polling stations.

“We started monitoring at 9:00 (GMT +4) and visited about eight-nine polling stations,” he noted. “The voting process was the same at all stations, there wasn’t much difference among the stations, and from the technical point of view, everything is organized well. It seems to me that we should thank not only the heads of polling stations but also the voters themselves for the good organization of the election, because we observed a high voter turnout. The election process itself is organized in accordance with international norms - document verification procedure, special ultraviolet paint, everything was at a high level.”

He added that the observers didn’t record any offenses in the voting process.

“Neither I nor my colleagues encountered problems or violations,” he noted. “In order to make sure, we also talked with local observers and asked them a few questions. Their answers helped us to make sure that the process is transparent.”

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies were operating in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, it was possible to observe the voting process online from the website of the CEC.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

