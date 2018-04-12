Erdogan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on confident victory at presidential election

2018-04-12 00:15 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has phoned his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, the press service of the Azerbaijani president said in a statement April 12.

Erdogan congratulated Ilham Aliyev on confident victory at the presidential election and wished success in his presidential activity for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people.

Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the shown attention and congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that relations of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries will continue to develop in all areas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news