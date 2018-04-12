Azerbaijan's presidential election held in line with democratic principles: observer from Ukraine (UPDATE)

2018-04-12 00:16 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 20:13)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in line with democratic principles and in full compliance with the current legislative procedures, Maksim Kuryachiy, head of the observation mission from the Parliament of Ukraine, said April 11 at a press conference in Baku.

He noted that there were no significant violations of the current electoral code that could affect free expression of the will of the Azerbaijani people.

“Today was a very important day not only for Azerbaijan, but for Ukraine as well,” Kuryachiy said. “Azerbaijan was, is and will be Ukraine’s strategic partner, which is interested in the development of a reliable partner with prosperous economy.”

He noted that Ukrainian observers visited more than 20 polling stations, not only in Baku, but also outside the city.

“Now the counting of votes is underway, and we are sure that it will be held in compliance with all legislative procedures,” Kuryachiy said.

“We saw high political activity of Azerbaijani citizens in the formation of a political future of the country,” he noted. “The people are not indifferent to their future. The Azerbaijani government has created all conditions for citizens so that they could exercise their right to vote guaranteed by the Constitution.”

“Video cameras were widely used, which means that the government of Azerbaijan is interested in holding fair election,” Kuryachiy said. “Good measures were taken to prevent a repeated voting. Voting conditions were created for people with disabilities, in particular for the visually impaired ones, who could use the Braille font.”

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news