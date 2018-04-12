All conditions created in Azerbaijan for voting of disabled people: Latvian MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

No violations were observed at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Romans Naudins, chairman of the Economic, Agricultural, Environmental and Regional Policy Committee of the Latvian Parliament, said at a press conference in Baku April 11.

He stressed that all conditions for voting of people with disabilities were created in Azerbaijan.

“The infrastructure allowed such people to participate in the voting, they were provided with all kinds of support,” Naudins said. “Conditions for the citizens’ voting right from their homes were also created. I would also like to note that it was possible to observe the election process from foreign countries by using web cameras.”

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

