Azerbaijan demonstrated impeccable preparation for presidential election: Italian observers

2018-04-12 00:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan demonstrated an impeccable level of preparation for the presidential election, which can serve as example for many countries, former Italian MP Antonio Razzi said at a press conference in Baku.

He noted that observers from Italy at the presidential election didn’t observe any violations, but, on the contrary, witnessed a professionally organized election.

“We received information from the Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, prepared jointly with the US organization AJF & Associates Inc., according to which Ilham Aliyev gained the majority of votes at the election,” Razzi said.

In turn, Italian MP Giacomo Bezzi said that the observers noted the active participation of Azerbaijani citizens in the election, as well as the innovative methods used by the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan for greater efficiency and transparency of the election process.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

