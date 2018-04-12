Presidential election in Azerbaijan may enter democracy textbooks: Bulgarian MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Presidential election in Azerbaijan may enter democracy textbooks, Hamid Hamid, a representative of the delegation of the Bulgarian Parliament, said at a press conference in Baku.

He noted that comfortable conditions were created for all participants at the election.

“We didn’t record any violations,” Hamid said. “It was the highest level of democratic election. I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on this election. I can say the Azerbaijani president is proud of his people.”

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

