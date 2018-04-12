US crude hits highest since 2014 on missile concerns

Oil prices jumped on Wednesday, hitting their highest in more than three years on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted missiles over Riyadh and US President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria, Reuters reported.

Both US crude and global benchmark Brent traded at the highest levels since 2014 as geopolitical concerns overshadowed a surprise build in US crude inventories.

“A bearish inventory report was quickly negated on word of intercepted rockets over Riyadh, which just adds to the recent spike in geopolitical tensions,” said Anthony Headrick, energy market analyst and commodities futures broker at CHS Hedging LLC.

Prices began to rally as Trump threatened to fire missiles at Syria. Washington and its allies have been considering air strikes following a suspected poison gas attack last weekend.

Oil climbed further as broadcaster Al Arabiya said Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a missile over the capital Riyadh.

Brent LCOc1 rose $1.02 on the day to settle at $72.06 a barrel, having touched a session high of $73.09. US crude futures CLc1 rose $1.31 to settle at $66.82 a barrel, a 2 percent gain, having traded as high as $67.45.

Some major airlines were re-routing flights after Europe’s air traffic control agency urged caution for aircraft flying in the eastern Mediterranean due to possible air strikes on Syria.

Trump has criticized Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.