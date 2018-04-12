Main criteria for Ilham Aliyev – Azerbaijan's sovereignty, people’s welfare: expert

2018-04-12 01:25 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in accordance with the requirements of the country’s Constitution and Electoral Code, said Arzu Nagiyev, political analyst and deputy director general of Trend Agency.

He said that activeness of voters was observed since the morning.

“The most important thing is that the activeness of voters at all polling stations was high,” he noted, adding that international observers visited Azerbaijan from different countries to observe the election at polling stations.

No violations were observed at the election, Nagiyev said, expressing hope that the international community will also positively assess the election.

The political analyst noted that the reelection of Ilham Aliyev by the majority of votes was expected.

“That is because Ilham Aliyev is a leader who has played an exceptional role in transforming the events of the regional format into global events,” Nagiyev said. “At the same time, Ilham Aliyev played an important role in bringing Azerbaijan’s oil strategy and its development to the world’s attention, as well as in the development of the non-oil sector.”

The political analyst also highly assessed Ilham Aliyev's policy of army building and noted that the president at a high level coped with his work as the supreme commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.