Russia preparing to ratify strategic partnership agreement with Turkmenistan

2018-04-12 01:34 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 12

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A draft federal law on ratification of strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Turkmenistan has been submitted to the lower house of the Russian Parliament, the lower house said in a statement.

The strategic partnership agreement between Turkmenistan and Russia was signed following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Ashgabat in early October 2017.

The agreement establishes that long-term and stable relations of strategic partnership between the two countries are based on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, peaceful coexistence and mutual trust.