Turkish PM congratulates Ilham Aliyev on victory at presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with his confident victory at the presidential election held April 11.

“I convey my most heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as the president at the election held April 11 in Azerbaijan,” Yildirim said in his letter. “It is gratifying that this election, which reflects the will of the friendly and fraternal Azerbaijani people, was held in conditions of transparency and trust. Your leadership, for sure, has a great role in the development of fraternal Azerbaijan as a country where there is stability, peace and prosperity.”

“I firmly believe in the continuation of your role as a leader in deepening of development both on bilateral and multilateral platforms, as well as in achievement of an even higher level of relations in the interests of our fraternal peoples,” Yildirim noted.

“Taking this opportunity, I wish you health and happiness, and convey you the most sincere wishes for the well-being and stability of fraternal Azerbaijan.”

