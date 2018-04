4.1-magnitude quake jolts Iran

2018-04-12 02:02 | www.trend.az | 2

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the village of Hojdak in southeastern province of Kerman on Wednesday, according Irna agency.

According to a report by seismography center affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the tremor occurred at the depth of eight kilometers underground.

Its epicenter has been registered at 57.28 degrees longitude and 30.77 degrees latitude.

No report about probable damage has so far been released.