Assistance in settlement of Karabakh conflict is one of Russia's priorities - Foreign Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Assistance in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of Russia's priorities, said the Russian Foreign Ministry, responding to the request of "Vestnik Kavkaza" on the outcome of the two-year work of the mediators for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

First of all, the Foreign Ministry noted that the South Caucasus is very important for Russia. "One thing is certain: the strategic course for close cooperation with partners in the CIS space has been and remains unchanged. At the same time, the South Caucasus is one of the most important regional directions of the foreign policy line of Russia", the ministry stressed.

"For us, of course, it is deeply indifferent what is happening in this neighboring region with Russia. We are consistently interested in restoring peace and tranquility, opening borders, resuming trade and economic relations. That is why assistance in the settlement, in particular, of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, is one of our priorities fixed in the Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation", the ministry added.