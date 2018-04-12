Mike Pompeo: Soft policy on Russia ‘over’

Mike Pompeo, the hard-charging CIA director picked to be the next secretary of state, will tell the Senate on Thursday that years of soft US policy toward Russia are “now over.” Drawing a sharp contrast with predecessor Rex Tillerson, Pompeo will vow to promote democracy and human rights while ending “demoralizing” vacancies at the State Department, The Associated Press reported.

According to his prepared remarks, Pompeo will chastise Russia for acting “aggressively” and emphasize that the Trump administration considers Russia “a danger to our country.” But he will also say that diplomatic efforts with Moscow, while challenging, “must continue.” The Associated Press obtained excerpts of his remarks from a senior Trump administration official.

Pompeo will also stress America’s “duty to lead,” despite Trump’s vows to put “America first.”

“If we do not lead the calls for democracy, prosperity and human rights around the world, who will?” Pompeo plans to say. “No other nation is equipped with the same blend of power and principle.”

Pompeo’s remarks Thursday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will be the first chance for lawmakers and the public to hear directly from the former Kansas congressman about his approach to diplomacy and the role of the State Department, should he be confirmed to lead it. Pompeo’s views on global issues are well known — he was questioned extensively by senators for his confirmation to run the CIA — but Democratic senators have raised questions about his fitness to be top diplomat, given his hawkish views and past comments about minorities.