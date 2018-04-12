US bank regulators propose easing capital curb on leverage

2018-04-12 06:08 | www.trend.az | 2

US bank regulators on Wednesday proposed easing a key capital rule designed to restrict bank leverage, a move that would free up $400 million of capital across the largest US banks, Reuters reported.

The proposal from the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would reduce the “enhanced supplementary leverage ratio” (eSLR) and more closely tie the overall capital charge to a bank’s business model.

The announcement is the second this week from the Fed seeking to sharpen capital requirements to make them more sensitive to banks’ own business models.

Together, they mark the first major step by the Fed to revise bank regulations introduced following the 2007-2009 global financial crisis under the Republican administration of Donald Trump.

Currently, the eight largest US banks are required to hold additional capital to reflect risks they pose to the broader system.

The eSLR is intended to serve as a backstop, aimed at ensuring the nation’s largest banks are holding a minimum level of capital and not over-extending themselves on leverage.

Banks have long complained that the rule is too blunt, forcing them to tie up capital that could be put to use elsewhere. They have pushed regulators to rethink how the eSLR is calculated.

Currently, the eight largest US banks must hold a fixed extra layer of capital measured as the ratio of a firm’s tier 1 capital to its total leverage exposure. The ratio is currently at least 3 percent plus an extra layer of 2 percent.