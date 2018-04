European Championships in Trampoline starts in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

The XXVI European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling starts today in Baku.

The Championships will be held in Baku on April 12-15. More than 400 gymnasts are expected to join the Championships.

Both junior and senior competitions will be held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling.