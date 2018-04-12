UN Secretary General warns about risk of situation in Syrian running out of control

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Wednesday the situation around Syria runs the risk of getting out of control and called to spare no effort to avoid it, TASS reports.

"Yesterday, I expressed my outrage at the reports of continued use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic. I have also been closely following developments in the Security Council and regret that the Council has so far been unable to reach agreement on this issue," he said.

"Today, I called the Ambassadors of the five Permanent Members of the Security Council to reiterate my deep concern about the risks of the current impasse and stressed the need to avoid the situation spiraling out of control," he underscored. "Let us not forget that, ultimately, our efforts must be about ending the terrible suffering of the Syrian people."