Presidential election in Azerbaijan held democratically – Czech observer

2018-04-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

The presidential election was held in democratic conditions in Azerbaijan, said Jiri Valenta, a member of the Czech Chamber of Deputies (Parliament of the Czech Republic), at a press conference dedicated to the election in Baku April 12.

Valenta noted that no violations of law were recorded during the voting process.

