January-March 2018: Passenger traffic at Georgian airports increases 36%

2018-04-12 09:58 | www.trend.az | 2

Georgia’s three international airports served 839,612 passengers in the first three months of 2018, which is a 36 percent increase year-on-year (y/y), Agenda reports.

The number of passengers who took regular or charter flights in Georgia increased in all three main airports of the country: Tbilisi Shota Rustaveli International Airport, Batumi International Airport and Kutaisi David Aghmashenebeli International Airport.

More specifically: