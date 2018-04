Iran’s passenger car imports fall

2018-04-12 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran imported 70,075 passenger cars during the last fiscal year, ended March 20, 2018, according to the country’s custom administration data.

The figure indicates a fall by 8.7 percent compared to the preceding year.

The value of the imported cars amounted to $1.838 billion in the 12-month period, which is 8.4 percent less year-on-year.