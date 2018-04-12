Kyrgyz MP: Equal conditions created for voters in Azerbaijan’s presidential election

Equal conditions were created for voters and everything was in line with the law in Azerbaijan’s presidential election, Taalaibek Masabirov, a member of the Kyrgyz parliament and deputy chairman of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, said in Baku April 12.

He noted that the Kyrgyz parliament’s delegation observed the voting process at about 10 polling stations.

Masabirov went on to say that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are friendly countries, and congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as president of Azerbaijan.

