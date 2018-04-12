Oil markets tense on Middle East crisis, U.S.-China trade spat

Oil markets remained tense on Thursday on concerns over a military escalation in Syria, although prices remained some way off Wednesday’s highest since late 2014 as bulging American supplies weighed, Reuters reports.

Ongoing trade disputes between the United States and China also kept markets on edge, traders said.

Brent crude futures were at $72.14 per barrel at 0536 GMT, up 8 cents, or 0.1 percent from their last close.

U.S. WTI crude futures were at $67.03 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3 percent from their last settlement.

In China, Shanghai crude futures were also up, rising 8.9 yuan to 427.1 yuan ($68.03) per barrel, up 2.1 percent and with record volumes traded on the product that was only launched in late March.

Both Brent and WTI hit their highest since late 2014 of $73.09 and $67.45 per barrel on Wednesday, respectively, after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted missiles over Riyadh and U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria.

“Geopolitical risks outweighed an unexpected rise in inventories in the U.S.,” ANZ bank said on Thursday.

Ongoing concerns of a prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China are also keeping markets on edge.