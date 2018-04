Russia, Egypt to join efforts to resume air traffic, says Putin

Russia and Egypt will join efforts to resume direct flights, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a ceremony in the Kremlin, in which newly appointed ambassadors presented him their credentials, TASS reports.

Among them was an ambassador from Egypt.

"Today, regular flights are resuming between our countries’ capitals [Moscow and Cairo]," he said. "Efforts will continue in order to resume air traffic on other routes."