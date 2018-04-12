Kyrgyz MP: Equal conditions created for voters in Azerbaijan’s presidential election (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan

By Ilkin Izzat – Trend:

Equal conditions were created for voters and everything was in line with the law in Azerbaijan’s presidential election, Taalaibek Masabirov, a member of the Kyrgyz parliament and deputy chairman of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, said in Baku April 12.

He noted that the Kyrgyz parliament’s delegation observed the voting process at about 10 polling stations.

Masabirov went on to say that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are friendly countries, and congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as president of Azerbaijan.

According to the results of the processing of ballots from 5,201 polling stations, incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86 percent of votes in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

