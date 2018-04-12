Romanian MP: Presidential election in Azerbaijan held in line with European standards

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The presidential election was held in Azerbaijan in accordance with the European standards, Victor Ponta, member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament, said at a press conference in Baku April 12.

"During the observation, we visited several polling stations,” he said. “The voting process was held in accordance with European standards."

Azerbaijan held the presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Incumbent President, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86 percent of votes in the election, according to the votes counted in 5,201 polling stations.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

