Presidential election in Azerbaijan held democratically – Czech observer (UPDATE 2)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Ilkin Izzat – Trend:

The presidential election was held in democratic conditions in Azerbaijan, said Jiri Valenta, a member of the Czech Chamber of Deputies (Parliament of the Czech Republic) and deputy chairman of the Committee on European Affairs, at a press conference dedicated to the election in Baku April 12.

Valenta noted that no violations of law were recorded during the voting process.

The Czech MP added that he together with his counterpart, Jaroslav Holik, visited 14 polling stations and did not see any violations of law.

According to the results of the processing of ballots from 5,201 polling stations, incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86 percent of votes in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

