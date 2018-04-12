Minister: Azerbaijani army ready to execute any order of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

2018-04-12 10:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel-General, Zakir Hasanov, has congratulated the Azerbaijani army on the occasion of the successful completion of the presidential election held on April 11 and reelection of Ilham Aliyev as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to a message from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Minister Hasanov said that the military personnel participated in the voting process with great enthusiasm and made the right choice for the sake of the security and democratic development of Azerbaijan.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov once again assured that the staff is ready and capable of executing each order of the Armed Forces’ Supreme Commander-in-Chief to ensure the liberation of occupied territories and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

According to the results of the processing of ballots from 5,201 polling stations, incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86 percent of votes in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news