Lukashenko: Ilham Aliyev’s activity as president to increase Azerbaijan’s economic strength

2018-04-12 10:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the landslide victory in the presidential election in Azerbaijan, said a message posted on the Belarusian president’s website.

"I am sure that your activity at the presidential post will further strengthen the country's economic strength and its international authority and promote the all-round development of friendly Belarus-Azerbaijan relations,” the message said.

President Lukashenko also wished President Aliyev robust health, happiness and success.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news