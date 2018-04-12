Poroshenko: Ukraine-Azerbaijan strategic partnership to become even stronger

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on victory in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"I sincerely congratulate Ilham Aliyev on landslide victory in the presidential election in Azerbaijan,” President Poroshenko tweeted. “I am confident that the Ukraine-Azerbaijan strategic partnership will become even stronger."

The Ukrainian president stressed that he is looking forward to President Aliyev's visit to Ukraine.

