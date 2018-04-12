Kazakh MP: Everything needed for normal voting was done in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Ilkin Izzat Baghirov – Trend:

Everything needed for normal voting was done in the presidential election in Azerbaijan, a member of Kazakhstan’s Senate Abdaly Nuraliyev, who observed the election process, said in Baku April 12.

He said that they did not witness any violations of law during the election.

“First of all, I congratulate Mr. Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as president. Indeed, great organizational work has been done on the election. There was good atmosphere everywhere. Everything needed for normal voting was done. We did not witness any violations in any of the polling stations, and everything was organized according to law,” noted Nuraliyev.

Another member of the Kazakh parliament, Maharram Maharramov, said that they did not see any violations of the law.

“We visited 10 polling stations in Baku and Sumgait. We saw normal voting everywhere. Everything was organized at a high level. Nobody complained us at the polling stations,” he added.

According to the results of the processing of ballots from 5,201 polling stations, incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86 percent of votes in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

