China says it will fight back if U.S. escalates trade spat

2018-04-12

China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday trade negotiations with the United States would be impossible as Washington’s attempts at dialogue were not sincere, and vowed to retaliate should U.S. President Donald Trump escalate current tensions, Reuters reports.

China President Xi Jinping on Tuesday vowed to open China’s economy further and lower import duties on goods such as cars, which had boosted hopes for a compromise. Trump responded in a tweet saying he was “thankful” for Xi’s remarks on tariffs and access for U.S. automakers, and said both countries would “make great progress together”.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters during a regular briefing, however, that Xi’s remarks had nothing to do with the trade row and should not be mischaracterized as a concession to Washington.

“I hope some people in the U.S do not misjudge the situation,” he said. “If the United States takes any action to escalate the situation, China will not hesitate to fight back.”

The world’s two largest economies have threatened each other with tens of billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs in recent weeks, leading to worries that Washington and Beijing may engage in a full-scale trade war that could damage global growth and roil markets.

Some U.S. officials and analysts have said they believe the dispute could eventually be resolved via dialogue, but Beijing reiterated on Thursday that no formal talks have taken place.