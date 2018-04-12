Israeli strike kills Hamas gunman as Gaza border simmers

2018-04-12 11:24 | www.trend.az | 2

An Israeli air strike killed a Hamas gunman and wounded one on Thursday, Palestinian medical officials said, as tensions across the Gaza Strip border simmered, Reuters reports.

Israel said the strike was launched in response to a bomb attack on a military vehicle on the Gaza frontier on Wednesday, in which there were no casualties. When gunmen shot at the aircraft, they were fired upon, the Israeli military said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news