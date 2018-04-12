President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Haji Javad Mosque’s new building (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

A new building of Haji Javad Mosque was opened in Yasamal district of Baku on April 12.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Head of Yasamal District Executive Authority Aziz Azizov briefed the president on the carried out work.

Under the instruction of the Azerbaijani president, a new building of the Haji Javad Mosque was built on Abbas Mirza Sharifzadeh Street, 1, in Yasamal district of Baku.

