Rahmon: Azerbaijanis demonstrated high confidence in Ilham Aliyev’s policy

2018-04-12 11:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the landslide victory at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, said a message posted on the Tajik president’s website.

“Through their will, Azerbaijanis once again demonstrated high confidence in the policy carried out under your leadership aimed at sustainable prosperity of the country and strengthening its authority in the international arena,” the message said.

“Thanks to your hard work and efforts, Azerbaijan has made significant progress in its social and economic development, and we sincerely rejoice at these achievements of our friends,” President Rahmon said.

“We are convinced that in the coming years the cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan will be further developed in the interests of the two countries,” the message said. “Tajikistan’s side is ready to work with you to make all the necessary efforts.”

“I wish you robust health, happiness and further success in your state activity and new achievements for the benefit of the friendly people of Azerbaijan," President Rahmon said.

