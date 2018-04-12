Putin: Victory in presidential election testifies to Ilham Aliyev’s political authority

2018-04-12 12:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as president of Azerbaijan, said the statement posted on the Kremlin website April 12.

“The landslide victory in the presidential election testifies to the high political authority of Ilham Aliyev, as well as recognition of his merits in solving the relevant socio-economic and foreign policy tasks facing Azerbaijan,” President Putin said in the message.

President Putin appreciated Ilham Aliyev's efforts to strengthen friendly, good-neighborly relations between Moscow and Baku.

The Russian president expressed confidence that by joint efforts, Russia and Azerbaijan will further intensify fruitful bilateral cooperation in all areas, as well as partnership in regional and international affairs, which undoubtedly serves the fundamental interests of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news