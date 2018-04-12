BHOS students to work at Integrated Drilling Trust

Representatives of SOCAR’s Integrated Drilling Trust visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with students of the Higher School.

The meeting gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, Head of the Drilling department of the Trust Ali Isayev, Head of External Relations department Orkhan Gurbanzada, drilling engineer Orkhan Salmanov and other representatives of the company as well as second, third and fourth-year Petroleum Engineering students of the Higher School.

Opening the meeting, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov said that drilling engineers make a valuable contribution towards development of the oil and gas sector. He extended his gratitude to the management of the Integrated Drilling Trust for providing internship and job opportunities to the Higher School’s students. In his words, BHOS undergraduates and graduates are highly qualified English-speaking engineers who are able to accomplish the most difficult technical tasks.

Speaking at the gathering, Head of the Drilling department of the company Ali Isayev provided information about the company, its structure and working conditions. He told about on-the-job training and employment opportunities offered by the Integrated Drilling Trust to students and emphasized that SOCAR is ready to recruit young talented Azerbaijani specialists.