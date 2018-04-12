Russian students are interested in studying at UNEC (PHOTO)

The UNEC scientists participated in the international conference in Russia.

The topic of the XII international conference organized by the Branch of the Russian State Humanitarian University in Domodedovo was on “The Legal, management, humanitarian problems of the state structures and enterpreneurship entities: Russia and the international experience”.

The representatives of Bugaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, as well as, the leading universities of other countries participated in the international conference, which was attended by the head of the Science Department of UNEC, the professor Zahid Mammadov and the dean of the Business and Management faculty, the associated professor Miragha Ahmadov.

The professor of UNEC, Zahid Mammadov sopke about the strategic goals of the socio-economic policy carried out in Azerbaijan. He drew to the attention of the conference participants the fact that the state created the enourmous oppotunities for the formation of the modern enterpreneureship subjects at the expense of the state in all spheres of ecopnomy, and created the favorable environment for efficient use of their potential. Z.Mammadov noted that, the economic policy implemented in Azerbaijan focused on the accelerating the development of enterpreneurship and strengthening the role of enterpreneurship in solving the socio-economic problems of the country.

The associated professor of UNEC, Miragha Ahmadov spoke about the “Mortgage credit system in the real estate market of Azerbaijan”. Speaking about the large-scale, successful economic and social reforms implemented in the country, the UNEC scientist pointed out that “the strategic roadmap for the development of housing at the reasonable price in the Republic of Azerbaijan” played the important role in the provision of housing for young families and the families with the need in social protection. M.Ahmadov emphasized the positive impact of the state – owned housing projects on the regulation of prices in the real estate market of Azerbaijan.

The participants of the conference expressed their interest and satisfaction with the speech of the UNEC scientist and noted the importance of studying the Azerbaijani experince in this area.