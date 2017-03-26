Liverpool explosion: 32 injured after two buildings destroyed (UPDATE)

05:53 (GMT+4) A large explosion has demolished a building in Merseyside, near the British city of Liverpool, with a hail of bricks and debris injuring 32 people nearby, Liverpool Echo reported.



The explosion happened in the Wirral area of Merseyside about 9.15pm local time.



Two people are reportedly in a serious condition, with a further 30 ‘walking wounded’ having been admitted to hospital or treated at the scene for more minor injuries.

Reports and social media pictures from the scene report the streets littered with debris and bricks.



“It is all completely rubble,” Liverpool Echo reporter Josh Parry said.

Merseyside Fire Services have told local media that the blast has devastated an area some 50 meters by 40 meters. Two buildings have collapsed.



“They have collapsed in a suspected explosion due to a gas leak,” a fire spokeswoman said.