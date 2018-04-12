Turkmen president appoints new deputy PMs

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has made personnel appointments, the Turkmen government said in a message April 12.

Chary Gylyjov, who was the chairman of the Turkmen Supreme Control Chamber, has been appointed deputy chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers, responsible for the trade sector.

Mammetkhan Chakyev, who was the director of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, has been appointed deputy prime minister responsible for transportation and communications.