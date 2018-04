Kremlin warns steps on stirring up tensions in Syria may be destructive

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Thursday that steps on stirring up tensions around Syria are very destructive, calling to avoid them, TASS reports.

"We still believe that it is very necessary to avoid any steps which can trigger mounting tensions in Syria," Peskov told reporters.