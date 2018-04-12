Russian president phones Ilham Aliyev

2018-04-12 14:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin phoned President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 12.

The Azerbaijani president’s press service said in a message that President Putin congratulated President Aliyev on the convincing victory in the election and wished him success in the presidential activity for the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people and the development of Azerbaijan.

Putin expressed confidence that the Russia-Azerbaijan relations will continue to develop successfully in all spheres.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the attention and congratulation.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia will further develop and the two countries will cooperate closely.

During the phone conversation, the two presidents exchanged views on the prospects of the Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations based on strategic partnership.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news