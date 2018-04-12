Ilham Aliyev: Haji Javad Mosque’s opening after presidential election is clear example of state-religion relations (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Opening of the Haji Javad Mosque as the first event after the presidential election is a clear example of state-religion relations, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at the opening of a new building of the Haji Javad Mosque in Baku’s Yasamal District April 12.

“I congratulate you on the opening of the new building of the Haji Javad Mosque," President Aliyev said. "This is a wonderful event, a beautiful mosque. The mosque has been built in the traditional architectural style of Azerbaijan. Its interior design, appearance please the eye. You, the representatives of the community of the Haji Javad Mosque, know well that the previous building of the mosque was in an unfit state."

“This question arose when construction work began around the mosque, when public zones, road junctions were created; the mosque was in an unusable - it is possible to say - emergency situation. After I found out that, I immediately ordered that a new building should be built near the Haji Javad Mosque, and the new building was given the name of Haji Javad, because this mosque is the Haji Javad Mosque, it is just a new building,” the head of state added.

