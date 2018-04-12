Hungarian PM congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban has made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Orban congratulated President Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in the presidential activity for the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people, the press service of the Azerbaijani president said in a message.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude to the Hungarian prime minister for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the sides underlined the successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the good opportunities for further expansion of the relations.

