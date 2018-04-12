Chinese firm to invest $800 million on Sri Lanka Port City underground road

2018-04-12 14:12 | www.trend.az | 1

China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) will invest $800 million to build an underground road network to Sri Lanka’s Port City, a $1.4 billion project built on reclaimed land, a government minister said, Reuters reports.

The plan, for which an agreement has already been signed, is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the existing route once the Port City - part of Beijing’s ambitious plan to create a modern-day “Silk Road” across Asia - starts operating.

“Once legal procedure on the new reclaimed land is done, the construction will start,” Sri Lanka’s Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Champika Ranawaka told a Foreign Correspondents’ Association forum late on Wednesday.

More than 60 percent of the Port City’s area has been reclaimed from the sea in the commercial heart of Colombo, and is adjacent to the main port and the historic Galle Face Green park.

Total reclamation of the 269-hectare (665-acre) tract is expected to be completed by year-end, he said.