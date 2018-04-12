Russia, India to hold talks on building missile frigates

India is considering building Russian Project 11356 frigates at one of its shipyards and the corresponding talks are underway, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The experience of interaction in this sphere is very extensive. I hope that the Indian side will take all efforts jointly with Russia to maximally expedite the process of building ships at an Indian shipyard," he said, without giving any details.

In 2016, an inter-governmental agreement was signed on building Project 11356 missile-carrying warships for India at shipyards of both countries, he said.

As the defense official said, "this project is among priority undertakings and special attention is paid to its implementation."