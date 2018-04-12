Iran’s foreign debts increases by nearly 40%

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran’s foreign debts has increased by $412 million during the one-month period to Feb. 20, according to the country's Central Bank (CBI).

Iran’s foreign debts reached ‎$10.758‎ billion by Feb. 20, the CBI said in a report released April 10.

The figure was $7.783 billion by the end of 11th Iranian calendar month in the previous fiscal year (Feb. 20, 2017), which indicates that the Islamic Republic’s foreign debts has increased by 38.22 percent, year-on-year.

The CBI report doesn’t include the deferred debts, which went over $2.38 billion by the end of the fiscal year to March 20, 2017.