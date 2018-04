Trump on Syria: Never said when an attack would take place

US President Donald Trump has claimed to have never said when an attack on Syria would be carried out, TASS reports.

"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our ‘Thank you America’?" Trump wrote on Twitter.

