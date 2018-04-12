Turkmen president appoints deputy PM for fuel, energy complex

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 12

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has appointed Myratgeldi Meredov as deputy prime minister in charge of the fuel and energy complex, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Prior to this, Myratgeldi Meredov was the department head at the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision was made at the last government meeting. Noting that a number of unresolved issues accumulated in the oil and gas industry, the Turkmen president gave a number of instructions regarding the increase of oil production and its processing in the country.

“It is necessary to actively develop the natural gas processing industry to establish ammonia, carbamide and technical carbon production, as well as to systematically increase the production of liquefied gas, which is in great demand in global markets,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.