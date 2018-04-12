Gold price up in Azerbaijan

2018-04-12 15:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices of the main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on April 12, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 26.639 manats to 2294.3455 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 10.

The cost of silver increased by 0.2886 manats to 28.28 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 13.8975 manats to 1576.801 manats and the cost of palladium increased by 46.9625 manats to 1635.706 manats in the country.